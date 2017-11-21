OS Aldermen to take up state flag issue tonight

Last Friday, a group of protesters, flags in hand, protested outside city hall to show support for the state flag. (Photo source: WLOX)

Ocean Springs aldermen added two new items to their agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting. Both are related to the recent debate over our state flag.

The first item calls for a statewide vote. It's a resolution for Gov. Phil Bryant to seek a vote regarding the design of the flag that has recently become so divisive.

The last time residents in Mississippi voted on our flag was in April of 2001.

The second item added to today's agenda is an ordinance requiring the official state flag to fly over all city buildings, regardless of its design.

That would include flying the flag over city hall, where Mayor Shea Dobson ordered it be taken down just last week.

WLOX News Now will be at today's board of Aldermen meeting, and we will let you know what happens regarding both items.

The mayor’s decision has drawn a strong response from people living in the city, with many residents taking to social media to share their opinions.

Last Friday, a group of protesters, flags in hand, protested outside city hall to show support for the state flag.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

