Heavy holiday travel day at Gulfport-Biloxi Airport

Even on one of the worst days to travel, the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport still keeps its lines to a minimum. (Photo source: WLOX)

Millions of people are taking to the skies on one of the busiest travel days of the year. That meant a steady flow of travelers at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport this morning.

Even on one of the worst days to travel, according to many travel experts, the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport still keeps its lines to a minimum, and many of its customers are glad about that.

"As long as you do it at the right time it's OK, and the right airport," said Guy Anderson while heading to his gate with his wife, Ginny.

"We're originally from Chicago, so this is wonderful," agreed Ginny.

Major airports can create headaches for travelers. Gulfport-Biloxi claims convenience as its biggest draw, but that doesn’t mean the check-in and security screening process is any less precise.

There are still important steps passengers must fulfill in order to make it to their flight. The Transportation Security Administration requires that passengers follow a strict set of guidelines when it comes to what they pack and how they go through security.

But, the extra steps for safety don’t deter the fliers. Many passengers take comfort in knowing this.

"If you want to look at everything I've got, that's fine. I'd rather go safe," said Dot Bailey, while waiting to go through security.



“We’ve traveled enough to where we know what we can do and what we can’t do. We rarely make mistakes,” said Keith King.

For some, the destination is visiting with family. For others, it's a vacation getaway.

"We're going to New York City for Thanksgiving," said Janet Rhodes.

But, even the ease of flying through Gulfport couldn't keep the stress away from Janet and her husband Rocky.

"Packing. Waiting until the last minute to get things done," said Rocky.

But, there's always a silver lining to the stress for many of the passengers.

“Gives you the opportunity to be with family that you haven’t seen all year and touch base, especially if you have kids that are out of town. Gives you a chance to sit back and play with your grand kids,” Anthony McNair said.

One of the biggest reminders from the TSA this year is to remove all electronic devices larger than a cell phone from bags during the security screening process.

