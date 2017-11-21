Armed suspect shot by Harrison Co. deputy identified as teenage boy

We now know the armed person shot and killed by a Harrison County deputy Monday night was a teenage boy. Seth William Johnson, 15, was killed in the 18000 block of Lake Vista Drive where he lived.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies went to the neighborhood to follow-up on a call involving a stolen car case from earlier that day.

"Deputies arrived and were met by an armed suspect," the sheriff's news release said. "A deputy discharged his weapon and the suspect was transported from the scene to a local area hospital" where he later died.

The sheriff said the deputies on the scene at the time of the gunfire were not injured.

An American Medical Response spokesperson confirmed an ambulance crew was called to the area Monday night for a report of a person with a knife. AMR crews staged a few blocks away until sheriff’s deputies gave the all clear for the medics to come in.

When they arrived, the medics found one person with a single gunshot wound to the chest. The person was alive but in extremely critical condition.

The AMR crew did not indicate in its report hearing any gunshot.

MBI is leading the investigation. MBI's communication director said the agency does not comment on ongoing investigations.

We'll keep you updated as more details are released.

