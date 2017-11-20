Retailers preparing for holiday shoppers

Two of the biggest shopping days of the year are just around the corner.

Stores are preparing for the crowds of shoppers on Thursday and Friday, and customers are ready for deals too good to pass up.

There's a lot of planning going on at Best Buy in preparation for the upcoming shopping extravaganza. Big box retailers say they are ready.

"We do vouchers for our doorbusters. That's a really cool thing because it makes the shopping experience that much more comfortable. The customer knows we start at the front of the line, they tell us what doorbuster that they're looking for," said Best Buy General Manager Steve Moses. "We give them a voucher for it so they can feel free to shop all around and not have to worry about whether they are going to get that voucher or not."

According to Moses, his store has increased inventory and the amount of sales associates on staff. But, preparations inside the store are just as important as those for the outside. Barricades are already set up to manage the lines of shoppers.

"We'll have people sometimes start lining up early; sometimes a day or so before. It just keeps it in order and it also prevents people from just jumping in front of others," said Moses.

Black Friday is a tradition for Randa Brewer and her friends. It's shopping trip she looks forward to every year.

"I usually have my friends with me and we're drinking Starbucks and hanging out. That's what we do," said Brewer.

The National Retail Federation estimates each person will spend about $976 during the 2017 holiday season.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.