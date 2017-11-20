Sheriff's office investigating Saucier fire - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Sheriff's office investigating Saucier fire

The fire was contained to one room. (Photo source: Pat Sullivan, Harrison County Fire Chief) The fire was contained to one room. (Photo source: Pat Sullivan, Harrison County Fire Chief)
SAUCIER, MS (WLOX) -

The Harrison County Fire Marshal and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office are investigating a Monday night fire. 

According to authorities, a vacant double-wide trailer was found burning on Old Highway 49 in Saucier around 6:30 p.m.

The fire was confined to one room and no injuries were reported. 

