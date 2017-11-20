Homicide victim's wife pleads for justice

Whitaker says her husband was disabled, but played his music in his spare time. (Image Source: WLOX News)

The widow of the Hancock County man found dead off the interstate in New Orleans is hoping for justice.

The body of her husband, 54-year-old Philip Whitaker, was found wrapped in carpet off the interstate in New Orleans. He had been shot multiple times, and investigators are searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for his murder.

“My biggest question is who did it, why they did it,” said Kelly Whitaker, Philip's wife of 13 years.

Philip was last seen at Love's Pharmacy in Pass Christian picking up a prescription.

“I'm going to pick up my prescription, make sure I have enough money, check the bank account to make sure I had enough money,” said Kelly of her husband's last words.

Whitaker says her husband, who was disabled, played his music in his spare time.

“He played gospel music, rock-n-roll, he played country,” said Whitaker.

Her husband's disappearance, Whitaker says, was suspicious from the beginning.

When she got a call from the New Orleans police about a body found wrapped in a blanket off the side of the Michoud on-ramp, her fears were confirmed.

“There was no reason at all to harm my husband and wrap him up in a piece of carpet and throw him on the side of the road,” she said.

Hancock County Sheriff's Department Investigator Glenn Grannan says they are working closely with the New Orleans Police Department to locate a suspect, but they need to determine where the crime took place.

“My husband didn't deserve that at all. Nobody deserves that. I don't care how they are, they don't deserve that,” said Whitaker.

Police say the key piece of evidence they need is the victim's vehicle. It's a maroon Toyota Sienna with tag number KAG 619. They believe there could be important clues pertaining to Whitaker's murder inside that van.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff's Department at 228-466-6900 or dispatch at 228-255-9191.

