WLOX Editorial: Holiday shoppers beware

Decorative lights are popping up everywhere. Christmas shopping is in full swing. And plans are being made for visiting family and friends near and far.

We are definitely in the heart of the Holiday Season. There is plenty to feel good about. Gift giving, gift receiving, Santa Clause, holiday parties, lots of great food. And of course, it can be stressful and very busy.

As you rush through all the shopping and preparations for the season, please remember to be careful. Unfortunately, it's also a busy time for thieves.

As you shop and travel and visit, we urge you to always be aware of your surroundings, consider shopping in pairs or groups, don't leave packages visible in your car. We don't want a would be thief to spoil what should be a happy time of the year.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

