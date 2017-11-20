WLOX Editorial: Giving thanks

To many of us, Thanksgiving is a time of gathering with family and friends. Maybe one of the few times in the year when we see one another. A time for a big family meal, watching a parade, or a football game.

For others, Thanksgiving in many ways is a day like any other day. A day where they are not sure from where their next meal will come. Thankfully, there are organizations, donations and volunteers who feed the hungry here in South Mississippi and help make Thanksgiving a memorable day for those less fortunate.

We hope you will also take a few moments to reflect on what is important to you and give thanks. There is so much for which we all should be thankful. From the staff of WLOX, we hope you have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

