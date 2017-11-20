Search continues for possible Hwy. 63 bridge jumper

Recovery teams continue to comb the Escatawpa River, searching for a man who reportedly jumped off the Hwy. 63 high-rise bridge Monday.

Authorities searched throughout the night but were unable to find anything.

Right now, boats, dive teams, and helicopters from multiple agencies are out assisting with the search. If nothing is found by noon, those search and recovery teams will meet to discuss whether to suspend the search effort.

Police say there have been no missing persons reported matching the man's description. It's still unclear whether anyone jumped off the bridge.

Police received a call around 3:30 p.m. Monday from three people passing by in a vehicle, saying they saw a man jump off the bridge.

