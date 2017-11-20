Body wrapped in carpet in LA identified as Hancock Co. man

The body found wrapped in carpet and dumped along I-10 in Louisiana last week is that of a missing Hancock County man, the Orleans Parish coroner confirms.

The coroner said the death of Philip Sherman Whitaker is being investigated as a homicide. Officials say the 54-year-old had been shot multiple times.

We know that Hancock County investigators are on their way to Louisiana now to help with the investigation. No details on any suspects or motives have been released.

The sheriff's department released photos of a van tied to the investigation. The van is a maroon Toyota Sienna with the tag number KAG 619.

Whitaker’s body was found rolled up in a piece of carpet on the Michoud on-ramp Wednesday, Nov. 15, one week after he was last seen at Love's Pharmacy in Harrison County.

Anyone with information on Whitaker's disappearance or the van investigators are looking for should call the sheriff's department at 228-466-6900 or dispatch at 228-255-9191.

