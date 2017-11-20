Lord is My Help makes Thanksgiving possible for 150 families

One hundred fifty meal kits are provided during the distribution. (Photo source: WLOX)

Dozens of people are a step closer to having a Thanksgiving meal with their families thanks to a Coast non-profit.

The Lord is My Help soup kitchen typically serves daily meals at its Desoto Street location. But, the Thanksgiving holiday prompts the non-profit to do things a little differently.

"This here means a lot. it means that my kids get to have a Thanksgiving," said Angela Kennington before entering the soup kitchen's front door.

Meal baskets are distributed from the Lord is My Help in hopes that families can come together for the holiday over a home cooked meal that they otherwise may not have had.

"It makes me think that there's still hope out there," said Kennington.

Barbara Ruddiman, the general manager of the soup kitchen, says it's the impact the day makes that keeps the decades-old tradition alive.

"This is always our most exciting day. Since our mission is to feed people, at Thanksgiving we always give out 150 Thanksgiving baskets," said Ruddiman.

According to Ruddiman, the baskets provide everything needed to make a Thanksgiving meal, including a turkey and all the fixings. Those who receive the food say this generous act embodies the spirit of the holidays.

"I'm not used to having to get help, but it helps a lot," said Maryanne Stinder while loading a food basket into her car.

Volunteers helped distribute the reserved meal baskets.

"Sometimes if you give a man a hand up instead of a handout, that can make the difference," said David Wilson after picking up a meal basket.

For more information on The Lord is My Help, visit www.thelordismyhelp.org.

