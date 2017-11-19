Saints pull out overtime victory to extend their winning streak to eight games

You have to give the Washington Redskins a lot of credit in a losing effort. Their offensive game plan was almost perfect.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins connected on 22 of 32 passes for 456 yards and three touchdowns against the Saints defense and led 31 to 16 with just over 5-minutes remaining in the game. He threw a 40-yard TD strike to Ryan Grant, 16-yards to Chris Thompson and a 7-yard touchdown connection to Jeremy Sprinkle.

It didn't look good for New Orleans. But remember the Saints have veteran quarterback Drew Brees who has ice running through his veins. Combine his experience, leadership and passing talents, he an expert in running a two-minute offense.

Brees turned up the heat and drove New Orleans to the 3-yard line where he zipped a touchdown strike to tight end Josh Hill that closed the gap with 2:53 remaining.

The defense did it's job and forced a punt by stopping Redskins running back Samaje Perine on third-and-1. It gave Brees and company enough time left on the clock to give New Orleans a shot at another touchdown.

Brees connected with running back Alvin Kamara. He bobbled the ball, grabbed it back out of the air and raced into the end zone for 18 yards to get the Saints within two points. Kamara would take a pitch from Brees and cracked the end zone for a two-point conversion that tied the game at 30.

In overtime running back Mark Ingram ripped off runs of 20 and 31 yards for 51 of his 134 rushing yards on the day. to would propel the Saints down field. Those runs set up Wil Lutz with a game winning 28-yard field goal. It sailed through the uprights, it was good. Saints would win it...34-31.

Lutz said, "Offense, defense put me in the right place. It's a field goal that I'm expected to make. Operation was extremely clean all day. It's good going forward.

The victory will be one to remember.

Head coach Sean Payton said, "Number one thing when you finish coaching, getting one didn't you'd get, remember those and ones you felt like you were gonna get, get more of these. You learn about your team."

Coach Payton had to admit that his 2017 Saints are special and have the talent to make more noise this season. This team has all the ingredients to make another Super Bowl run.

Brees said, "You weren't really challenged like were were today at the end of the game where obviously everyone has to be on their A game. This is one, we grew today. We got better today.

The 2017 season is reminiscent of the 2009 season, yes the Super Bowl season. When the game was on the line the Saints (8-2) found a way to win. That's eight straight victories as New Orleans head to Los Angeles next Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.