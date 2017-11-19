MHP: Car goes wrong way on I-10; 2 people killed

The Mississippi Highway Patrol released a bit more information about a deadly crash on Interstate 10 near Ocean Springs. Troopers say a pick-up truck traveling the wrong way on I-10 smashed into a smaller car. A man and a woman were in that smaller car. They died at the scene. The driver of the pick-up truck suffered what the MHP described as minor injuries.

The pick-up truck driver was 78-years-old and from California. The highway patrol has not determined with the truck was driving toward Mobile in the westbound lanes.

The crash was Sunday night at 6:00. It was near exit 50 in Jackson County. Troopers say everyone involved in the wreck wore seatbelts. Other specifics regarding the deadly accident have not been released. More details may become known when troopers complete their investigation.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.