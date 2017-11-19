"Touchdown" Tony Brown lifts East Central to new heights

East Central running back Tony Brown celebrates after scoring one of his eight touchdowns against South Pike.

East Central's 45 point playoff trouncing of South Pike was already special, but one individual performance really made the game one for the history books.

"(I've) been doing this 14 years, been blessed to be around the game for a long time as a player and a coach," Hornets head coach Seth Smith said. "I can assure you, if you hadn't ever seen it, I definitely hadn't ever seen it."

"Touchdown" Tony Brown lived up to his nickname Friday night, racking up an incredible eight rushing touchdowns, leading East Central (12-0) to their first South State championship game in program history.

"Man, I just thank God and my offensive line)," Brown said after the game. "I can't do anything without them, I'm glad I have them. Without them, this wouldn't be possible."

"It's the first time I've ever coached a kid or been around a kid to do something like that," Smith said. "It's a tribute to him, to his offensive line and just all the kids around him. He's special."

It seems pretty clear that Brown has an eye for the end zone, as the senior boasts a whopping 42 rushing touchdowns on the year.

"It gives me a lot (of confidence), you know, for them to have that much trust to get them the touchdowns," Brown said of how often the coaches call his number. "It means a good bit."

"Tony, he's just a great athlete," East Central tight end and Mississippi State commit Brad Cumbest said. "He can do just about anything. You hand him the ball, he's gonna score every time."

The Hornets would certainly welcome anything close to a repeat performance from Brown this Friday, as East Central visits Poplarville (13-0) for the 4A South State Championship Game.

