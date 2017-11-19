"Touchdown" Tony Brown lifts East Central to new heights - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

"Touchdown" Tony Brown lifts East Central to new heights

East Central running back Tony Brown celebrates after scoring one of his eight touchdowns against South Pike. East Central running back Tony Brown celebrates after scoring one of his eight touchdowns against South Pike.
HURLEY, MS (WLOX) -

East Central's 45 point playoff trouncing of South Pike was already special, but one individual performance really made the game one for the history books. 

"(I've) been doing this 14 years, been blessed to be around the game for a long time as a player and a coach," Hornets head coach Seth Smith said. "I can assure you, if you hadn't ever seen it, I definitely hadn't ever seen it." 

"Touchdown" Tony Brown lived up to his nickname Friday night, racking up an incredible eight rushing touchdowns, leading East Central (12-0) to their first South State championship game in program history. 

"Man, I just thank God and my offensive line)," Brown said after the game. "I can't do anything without them, I'm glad I have them. Without them, this wouldn't be possible." 

"It's the first time I've ever coached a kid or been around a kid to do something like that," Smith said. "It's a tribute to him, to his offensive line and just all the kids around him. He's special."

It seems pretty clear that Brown has an eye for the end zone, as the senior boasts a whopping 42 rushing touchdowns on the year. 

"It gives me a lot (of confidence), you know, for them to have that much trust to get them the touchdowns," Brown said of how often the coaches call his number. "It means a good bit." 

"Tony, he's just a great athlete," East Central tight end and Mississippi State commit Brad Cumbest said. "He can do just about anything. You hand him the ball, he's gonna score every time."

The Hornets would certainly welcome anything close to a repeat performance from Brown this Friday, as East Central visits Poplarville (13-0) for the 4A South State Championship Game. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:30:49 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:02:21 GMT
    Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    More >>

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    More >>

  • Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 03:50:39 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:04 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:04:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:23:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-07 15:34:28 GMT
    Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly