St. Martin prepares to host 2017 Joe Barlow Thanksgiving Invitat - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

St. Martin prepares to host 2017 Joe Barlow Thanksgiving Invitational

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

For the St. Martin boys basketball team, there are no such things as lazy Sundays. 

The Yellow Jackets hit the court today, preparing to host the third annual Joe Barlow Thanksgiving Invitational. The event tips off Monday 3 p.m. 

"(You) get a chance to come out, watch these teams compete early on in the season and find out how good you are," head coach Charlie Pavlus said. "You couldn't ask for anything more than that out of a coach."

The invitational features eight teams, including local favorites St. Martin, Biloxi and Gulfport, along with five schools from Alabama.  For our area athletes, it provides an opportunity for bragging rights earlier in the season. 

"Like, all our friends go to Biloxi and Gulfport, so just winning this would let them know," said Yellow Jackets junior Jariyon Wilkens, who averages 22 points per game. "To win this? (It would) be nice."

As basketball season really begins to pick up, the invitational gives teams a chance to see where they stand. 

"I feel like it's very important that we come prepared, just play all in together and have a big time to get a great win at this invitational," St. Martin senior Trez Kennedy said. 

The tournament lasts through Wednesday, with the championship game taking place that night at 7:30. Below is the full lineup for Monday - 

  • 3 p.m. - Biloxi vs. Baldwin County (AL)
  • 4:30 p.m. - McGill Toolen (AL) vs. Buckhorn (AL)
  • 6 p.m. - St. Martin vs. Davidson (AL)
  • 7:30 p.m. - Gulfport vs. Faith Academy (AL)

Copyright 2017 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:30:49 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:02:21 GMT
    Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    More >>

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    More >>

  • Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 03:50:39 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:04 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:04:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:23:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-07 15:34:28 GMT
    Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly