St. Martin prepares to host 2017 Joe Barlow Thanksgiving Invitational

For the St. Martin boys basketball team, there are no such things as lazy Sundays.

The Yellow Jackets hit the court today, preparing to host the third annual Joe Barlow Thanksgiving Invitational. The event tips off Monday 3 p.m.

"(You) get a chance to come out, watch these teams compete early on in the season and find out how good you are," head coach Charlie Pavlus said. "You couldn't ask for anything more than that out of a coach."

The invitational features eight teams, including local favorites St. Martin, Biloxi and Gulfport, along with five schools from Alabama. For our area athletes, it provides an opportunity for bragging rights earlier in the season.

"Like, all our friends go to Biloxi and Gulfport, so just winning this would let them know," said Yellow Jackets junior Jariyon Wilkens, who averages 22 points per game. "To win this? (It would) be nice."

As basketball season really begins to pick up, the invitational gives teams a chance to see where they stand.

"I feel like it's very important that we come prepared, just play all in together and have a big time to get a great win at this invitational," St. Martin senior Trez Kennedy said.

The tournament lasts through Wednesday, with the championship game taking place that night at 7:30. Below is the full lineup for Monday -

3 p.m. - Biloxi vs. Baldwin County (AL)

4:30 p.m. - McGill Toolen (AL) vs. Buckhorn (AL)

6 p.m. - St. Martin vs. Davidson (AL)

7:30 p.m. - Gulfport vs. Faith Academy (AL)

