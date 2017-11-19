'Operation Pink House' increases political awareness

The discussion focused on educating young girls about politics on the local and national level. (Photo source: WLOX)

More women than ever before are serving in politics, but female politicians are still the vast minority.

That's part of the reason why the Pink Lotus Project hosted Sunday's political awareness forum for young women.

“We strongly encourage them to use their voices to speak up for issues in the community as well as in their schools,” said Kewanna Riley who is the academic advisor for Pink Lotus Leadership Academy.

Three women who are familiar with politics and government policy lead the discussion, answering any questions the ladies had. Most importantly, they were encouraged to find their own voices.

“I've learned that your voice is what matters, and you really have to find a way to convey your voice,” said Van Truong.

The young ladies were honest about their lack of knowledge concerning state and national politics. Joy Thornton says many of her peers aren't politically savvy.

“They really don't want to be disappointed or don't want to get into it because they think that maybe their voice doesn't matter,” said Joy.

That's why the Pink Lotus Project organizers felt the need to host the forum, so the young women could find out why their voices and opinions do matter and need to be heard.

“We are 50, or more than 50 percent, of the population. So, what happens in the world affects us as well as men,” said Truong.

The event was in partnership with the East Biloxi Community Collaborative and the Upsilon Chi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., who also hosted a voter registration drive.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.