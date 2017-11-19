Pop star Kesha supports Pascagoula charity

A Coast charity is getting a big boost thanks to a pop star Kesha, all to support the My BELONGings Foundation.

"The bag comes with a stuffed animal and a blanket is the first thing they see, I feel like that's the most important," said organizer Courtney Poole.

The comfort bag designed to help kids headed to foster care.

"We have a couple of outfits that we start out with, to start their wardrobe. Basic essentials: underwear, brush a toothbrush," said Poole, who is in charge of the foundation's Gulf Coast branch.

The small duffel bags are donated to agencies across the Coast who work directly with abused and neglected children to find them safe housing. With the help of her two daughters, Poole fills the bags with local donations.

But, they're always looking for some extra help. That's where pop star Kesha enters the picture.

The superstar put a call out on social media with the hashtag #PrayingforaChange, asking for suggestions for non-profits to support. So, Poole suggested My BELONGings.

"I just did it really to just raise money for the charity, not really thinking that I would get picked," Poole said.

But, she did, and the singer posted a shout out for My BELONGings on her Instagram and Facebook pages.

Since then, donations have started to pour in and Poole is able to help even more children. She says she couldn't have done it without the pop stars help.

To contribute or find out more about the charity, click here.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.