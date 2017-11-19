Thanksgiving week travel forecast

Thanksgiving week is one of the busiest travel times of the year. And weather plays a big factor in those travel plans. Overall, the pattern is setting up to be cool and dry for much of south Mississippi and surrounding areas.

Monday will start off cold with a possible light freeze across parts of south MS. Then, a brief warm-up is expected for Tuesday.

Another cold front swings through south Mississippi on Wednesday, bringing a reinforcing shot of cooler air just in time for Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, a non-tropical area of low pressure will form over the Gulf of Mexico and slowly track east towards Florida by the end of the week. As of now, this looks like it will stay south, over the water. However, slight shift in the track to the north, could increase cloud cover and rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. If you have travel plans to southern Georgia and Florida, it may be a stormy Thanksgiving there. It is possible this may try to track up the eastern seaboard over the weekend.

The upper-air pattern this week favors a dip in the jet stream across the eastern US into #Thanksgiving. This means cool temps for south MS. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/j71bI5Jmyx — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) November 19, 2017

The upper-level pattern favors cool, dry conditions for the region into Black Friday and the weekend.

