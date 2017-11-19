Freezing temperatures possible tonight

As cold air settles across the region tonight, conditions will allow for some areas to see temperatures briefly drop at or below freezing just before sunrise Monday morning.

??A light freeze is possible north of I-10 tonight as temperatures may briefly drop to freezing before sunrise in spots. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/BJwKSh6Gos — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) November 19, 2017

The area of main concern is generally north of I-10 into northern Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties with Pearl River, George and Stone counties having the best chance for seeing a light freeze. A light frost is also possible close to the coast.

The main impacts with these kinds of temperatures will be damage to sensitive vegetation. Pipe-bursting cold is not expected.

A light freeze is possible north of I-10. Take precautions to save sensitive vegetation and make sure the pets are warm #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/AUwy5RQZ7z — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) November 19, 2017

Temperatures by late Monday morning should modify quickly into the 50s.

Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist



Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.