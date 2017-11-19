Freezing temperatures possible tonight - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Freezing temperatures possible tonight

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

As cold air settles across the region tonight, conditions will allow for some areas to see temperatures briefly drop at or below freezing just before sunrise Monday morning.

The area of main concern is generally north of I-10 into northern Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties with Pearl River, George and Stone counties having the best chance for seeing a light freeze. A light frost is also possible close to the coast. 

The main impacts with these kinds of temperatures will be damage to sensitive vegetation. Pipe-bursting cold is not expected.

Temperatures by late Monday morning should modify quickly into the 50s.

Eric Jeansonne
WLOX Meteorologist 

