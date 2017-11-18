Accident causes delays on Cowan Lorraine Rd.

Two cars appeared to be involved in the accident. (Photo source: WLOX)

A car accident in Gulfport temporarily shut down parts of Cowan Lorraine Road near Carl Leggett Road Saturday evening.

It appeared that two cars were involved in the crash, which happened sometime after 6 p.m.

WLOX News Now has reached out to the Gulfport Police Department for details, but has not yet received a response.

Appears to be two vehicles involved pic.twitter.com/5ShWR87Cka — Dave Ryan (@DaveRyanWLOX) November 19, 2017

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.