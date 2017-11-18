East Central advances to first South State title game, dominating South Pike 77-32

It was the first third-round playoff appearance in East Central program history, but the final score would seem to indicate otherwise.

The Hornets showed no stage fright, dominating South Pike 77-32 to advance to their first 4A South State Championship Game in program history.

"When you have special kids who play with a belief and a passion and just a relentless desire to be great, you're able to win games like this and get a chance to do things that have never been done," head coach Seth Smith said.

"Touchdown" Tony Brown lived up to his nickname Friday night, scoring an incredible eight rushing touchdowns. Senior tight end and Mississippi State commit Brad Cumbest added two receiving touchdowns from Rylee Brown.

"We're prepared every week," Brown said after his eight-touchdown performance. "Each week we're gonna get better, and each week we're gonna do what we gotta do to win. No matter where we're playing, no matter what the crowd, we're just gonna perform how we're supposed to."

The Hornets jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and refused to look back, taking a 56-12 lead into half before putting the finishing touches on the Eagles.

With the win, the undefeated Hornets face another set of undefeated Hornets next week, as East Central visits Poplarville for the 4A South State Championship game.

