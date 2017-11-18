East Central advances to first South State title game, dominatin - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

East Central advances to first South State title game, dominating South Pike 77-32

East Central celebrates after their 77-32 playoff win over South Pike East Central celebrates after their 77-32 playoff win over South Pike
MAGNOLIA, MS (WLOX) -

It was the first third-round playoff appearance in East Central program history, but the final score would seem to indicate otherwise.

The Hornets showed no stage fright, dominating South Pike 77-32 to advance to their first 4A South State Championship Game in program history.

"When you have special kids who play with a belief and a passion and just a relentless desire to be great, you're able to win games like this and get a chance to do things that have never been done," head coach Seth Smith said.

"Touchdown" Tony Brown lived up to his nickname Friday night, scoring an incredible eight rushing touchdowns. Senior tight end and Mississippi State commit Brad Cumbest added two receiving touchdowns from Rylee Brown. 

"We're prepared every week," Brown said after his eight-touchdown performance. "Each week we're gonna get better, and each week we're gonna do what we gotta do to win. No matter where we're playing, no matter what the crowd, we're just gonna perform how we're supposed to."

The Hornets jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and refused to look back, taking a 56-12 lead into half before putting the finishing touches on the Eagles. 

With the win, the undefeated Hornets face another set of undefeated Hornets next week, as East Central visits Poplarville for the 4A South State Championship game. 

    Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

