Water main break causes outage in Gulfport neighborhood

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Residents in the Wingate Subdivision are without water due to a water main break on Faust Drive. 

The damage is not related to the Dedeaux Road widening project.

Currently, city officials do not have repair time estimate.

