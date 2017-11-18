Group donates $1 million to Mississippi hospital expansion

The donation will go toward expanding the state's only children's hospital. (Photo source: UMMC)

A charitable group has promised a $1 million donation to expand Mississippi's only children's hospital.

The Junior League of Jackson announced the pledge Friday to benefit the work on the Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children and associated facilities at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Medical center officials say they now have $60 million pledged toward a $100 million private fundraising goal.

Construction could start in the next few months on a $180 million project that would more than double the hospital's available space. The new tower would include private neonatal intensive care rooms, a pediatric intensive care unit, operating rooms and imaging devices designed especially for children.

Trustees approved plans Thursday for the medical center to borrow $90 million and progress with construction plans.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.