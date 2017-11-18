Washing machine washes up during Mississippi Coastal Cleanup

Crews picking up the washed up machine in Pass Christian (Photo Source: Paula Hughes)

A washing machine washed up on Pass Christian beach during this morning's Mississippi Coastal Cleanup. Volunteer Paula Hughes submitted a photo of the battered Bosch appliance to WLOX, mentioning the washing machine is among the many interesting things found at the cleanup event.

Around 3,000 people volunteered for this year's Coastal Cleanup.

Fifteen tons of trash were picked up, which is one ton more than what was collected last year.

People showed up to 40 sites across the coast to do their part in keeping the coastline clean.

Environmental agencies who partnered for the event say having a lot of volunteers really helps to get the job done.

The Mississippi Coastal Cleanup is a partnership between the Mississippi State University Extension Service and The Mississippi Marine Debris Task Force. Together, these organizations form the Coastal Cleanup Program Team, which is responsible for carrying out the Coastal Cleanup Program.

The Task Force has been a partner of the Coastal Cleanup Program since its formation in 1988. This event is largest volunteer based projects in the state.

