1 dead after attempted robbery in Pascagoula

Pascagoula police are continuing their efforts to collect and analyze evidence after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex left a man dead.

Saturday morning, latex gloves remained near the spot where 23-year-old Josten Marcaveous Washington took his last breath.

Details about what exactly happened just before midnight at Regency Woods Apartments are limited. The only information police are releasing is that they believe there was an exchange of gunfire during an attempted robbery.

At least one of those bullets hit Washington in the chest.

"I get a text message that says 'They killed Josten." I'm like, yeah right. He was like no, they killed Josten," said Washington's cousin, Jay Armstead.

Police say the case is complicated. They took two people in for questioning in the overnight hours, then released them. As of Saturday night, no charges were filed.

"Did Josten know these people? Was there a motive behind it? I've yet to know that myself," Armstead said.

It's the second shooting in Jackson County in two weeks that involves victims under the age of 25.

"These kids are spraying bullets just because they have shells and not thinking the consequences later," Armstead said.

He hopes his cousin's death can serve as a wake-up call to stop the gang banging, and invest that energy into something good.

Police are still questioning witnesses and investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

