Friday Night Football Showdown: Poplarvile & Resurrection advanced while Hancock & Stone got beat

Defending Class 4A South State Champion Poplarville took care of business Friday night at Purvis to advance to the Class 4A South State championship game. The 13 and 0 Hornets will face the East Central Hornets after Poplarville rolled to another impressive win 33 to 13. The last time the two teams met, the Hornets defeated Purvis 69 to 34 on October 20. High school football fans will be buzzing all week long as the two Hornets prepare for a spectacular Friday Night Football Showdown in Poplarville.

East Central crushed South Pike to earn the other spot in the South State title game opposite Poplarville. Running back Tony Brown scored and scored and scored. He bagged eight rushing touchdowns in East Central's dominating 77 to 32 win on the road. The Hornets extended their winning streak to 12 and 0. Poplarville is 13-0. The game pits two of the top young head coaches in the state, Jay Beech of Poplarville and Seth Smith of East Central.

Class 1A football ranks Resurrection defeated Lumberton 20 to 12..punching their ticket to the South State championship game next Friday at Nanih Waiya. Eagles quarterback Blake Porter connected with Patrick Lee on a 4th and 9 from the 33 yard line for the games first touchdown.

Defense played a key role in beating Lumberton. With the Panthers threatening to score, Norman Douglass leaped high in the air and intercepted a Lumberton pass. Later in the second quarter, JaBryant Bradley picked off another Lumberton pass. Coach Scott Sisson and his assistants have done a great job during the season. The 7 and 6 Eagles fly into the South State title game having won five of their last six games.

Stone faced a buzz saw in the unbeaten Hattiesburg Tigers who rack up touchdowns at a consistent pace. On Friday the Tigers behind quarterback Jarod Conner and wide receiver D'Andre Humbles eliminated the Tomcats from their Class 5A title quest 49 to 9.

Hancock made a gallant run in the Class 6A ranks. The Hawks 2017 season under first year head coach Neil Lollar came to an end in Pearl Friday night. The unbeaten Pirates handed Hancock a 41 to 3 setback.

Elliott Nolan connected on a 37-yard field goal for the Hawks only points. Hancock enjoyed a banner-season posting 10 wins and 3 losses.

