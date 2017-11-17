4 Coast students chosen for youth leadership program

The Magnolia State will be represented well by the newest scholars chosen for the 2018 Electric Cooperatives of Mississippi Youth Leadership Program.

On Friday, Coast Electric Power Association announced that Stephen Azar of St. Patrick High School, Gage McClinton of Pearl River Central High School, Marion Pohl of Bay High School and Conner Thurtell of Long Beach High School will serve as Coast Electric’s representatives in a leadership program that will take students to Jackson in February and to Washington, D.C., in June.

The trips will help the scholars become better leaders not just in their schools, but also within their communities. Additionally, the program gives them the opportunity to learn about the electric cooperative and the way it operates.

“Each year, we have the privilege of meeting the top students in our three-county area at our selection process,” said Coast Electric Vice President of Public Relations and Member Services Melissa Russo. “This year’s candidates were not only academically gifted but really work to serve their schools and communities. We are honored to have four representatives like Stephen, Marion, Conner and Gage who are already doing so much to further Coast Electric’s mission of improving the lives of the people in our communities.”

During the three-day leadership program in Jackson, they will meet with elected officials and participate in leadership-building workshops with scholars from around the state. In June, they will spend a week with more than 1,700 high school juniors from 47 states at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Youth Tour in Washington, D.C.

