Firefighters respond to house fire on Cove Dr.

BILOXI, MS

Firefighters responded to a fully-involved house fire in Biloxi Friday night.

According to Fire Chief Joe Boney, crews are working to extinguish flames at a home on Cove Dr.

Authorities on the scene say the homeowner left home around 7:30 p.m. and the fire started around 8 p.m. Crews were able to rescue one dog, but another died.

