Firefighters respond to house fire on Cove Dr.

Firefighters were able to save one dog. (Photo source: WLOX)

Firefighters responded to a fully-involved house fire in Biloxi Friday night.

According to Fire Chief Joe Boney, crews are working to extinguish flames at a home on Cove Dr.

Authorities on the scene say the homeowner left home around 7:30 p.m. and the fire started around 8 p.m. Crews were able to rescue one dog, but another died.

Firefighters battling a house fire on Cove Drive in Biloxi. A dog was pulled from the flames, and is being given CPR. pic.twitter.com/PDiXt3wej5 — Ray Price (@RayPriceWLOX) November 18, 2017

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.