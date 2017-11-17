Little Free Library open for eager readers in Orange Grove

Students in the Orange Grove area now have dozens of new stories to dive into thanks to the Rotary Club of Gulfport-Orange Grove.

On Friday, the organization dedicated its first Little Free Library, located on the Bel-Aire Elementary School campus. The blue box in the shape of a house sits next to the flag pole.

Students are encouraged to "Take a Book - Return a Book".

"We encourage them during the weekend, after school, whenever, to come over pick out some books [to take home and read]," said Caroline Ladner, RGOG committee co-chair. "If you have books at home that you no longer enjoy reading, bring them here for someone else to enjoy.

The Little Free Library is one of several literacy programs the organization provides for children in the community. Millions of books are exchanged each year through the program; touching children in 50 states and 80 countries.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.