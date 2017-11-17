Protesters gather outside OS City Hall in support of MS flag

The only flags left flying in front of city hall are the U.S. flag and the bicentennial celebration banner. (Photo source: WLOX)

A group rallied in front of Ocean Springs City Hall in support of the flag Friday. (Photo source: WLOX)

The City of Ocean Springs has been a hotbed for discussion since Mayor Shea Dobson made the decision to take down the Mississippi state flag from in front of city hall.

Around six people rallied in front of Ocean Springs City Hall Friday in support of the flag.

James Sullivan helped organize the protest. He’s a descendant of Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, who was a Confederate general during the Civil War.

“We’re out here to show our support for the state flag. The Ocean Springs mayor decided to take it down after he had put it back up,” said Sullivan. “The people of the state voted for that flag and it should stay up until we decide otherwise, and our elected officials need to be held to that.”

