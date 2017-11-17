WATCH: Dramatic video shows arrest of Jerry Glenn Willis

It will take a governor’s warrant to get Jerry Glenn Willis back to Mississippi from Arkansas to face charges linked to the burning of his girlfriend. Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison confirms the attempted murder suspect refused to waive his extradition.

Willis, 43, was arrested in Blackston, AR a week ago after a nationwide manhunt that lasted for nearly two days.

Video of the arrest has surfaced. The video shows law enforcers drawing their guns on Willis as he erratically walks around a burning vehicle.

Willis is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and felony taking if a motor vehicle.

According to investigators, Willis doused Stacey Frank with gasoline, lit her on fire, and left her on the side of Hwy. 11 in Pearl River County on the night of Nov. 8.

When Frank was found, Allison said, she was naked and appeared to be bleeding.

Frank, 46, has spent more than a week in the University of Mississippi Medical Center Burn Unit in Jackson. Family members she has already been through skin graft surgeries.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said Willis was burning the SUV he took from Frank and used as a getaway vehicle when he was spotted by Arkansas State Police.

Allison told WLOX News Now on Friday the paperwork to have Willis extradited to Pearl River County has been sent to Arkansas. The sheriff pointed out it could take as long as three months to process the warrant that would send Willis back to Mississippi.

For the time being, Willis sits in a jail cell in Monroe County, AR.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.