Body found in Tchoutacabouffa River identified

Biloxi police are investigating a possible drowning in the Tchoutacabouffa River. (Photo source: WLOX)

Biloxi police are investigating a possible drowning in the Tchoutacabouffa River.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove identified the victim as 70-year-old Charles Landberg, who lives near the river. Hargrove said Landberg’s body is on the way to Jackson for an autopsy.

Hargrove said the incident happened just hours ago near the Audubon Trail off Hwy. 67 in Biloxi. He said the autopsy will help determine what happened and how Landberg died.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.