More than 1,400 under boil water advisory in Hancock Co.

More than 1,400 customers who get water through the Kiln Utility and Fire District are now under a boil water notice after “one or more” water line breaks.

According to a news release from the Mississippi State Department of Health, 1,425 customers in the area of Hwy. 603 to Firetower Rd., Pine Oak Way, Hwy. 43, and all customers north of Shiyou Rd. are affected. The Jordan River Shore and Ridgewood Subdivisions are not affected.

Affected customers should bring drinking water to a rolling boil for one minute before consuming. Here’s a list of more safety tips from the MSDH:

Do Not:

Drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory

Drink from water fountains in parks, public, or private buildings that receive water from the affected system

Use ice unless it has been made with boiled water

Use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks

Do:

Wash dishes in boiled water of use paper plates

Wash fruits and vegetables with boiled of bottled water

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water

Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute

