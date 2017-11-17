Unique qualities could help grow coast cities, former MS mayor says

Boosting the health of the economy in Hancock County. That idea was getting the wheels turning in Bay St. Louis on Friday morning.

How does a coast city like Bay St. Louis or Waveland replicate the great successes of other cities around the state and country without copying everything those cities do?

It’s called smart growth, or more accurately, according to Knox Ross, growing smart. Ross is a former mayor of Pelahatchie, MS. Now he travels the state presenting his ideas on how to grow cities in an intelligent way.

His strategy is to figure out what individual cities do well, and focus on that.



“Because what Bay St. Louis does well is not necessarily what Waveland can do well or what the Kiln can do well or what Diamondhead can do well. It’s being mindful of not just cookie-cutter stuff. It’s saying what do we do well? What makes people want to come here or what can we do to make people want to come here?” said Ross.

This meeting was the first of a series held by the Hancock County Greenways and Scenic Byways Committee discussing smart growth with the hope of teaching communities to take advantage of their uniqueness.

