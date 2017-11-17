18-wheeler cleared from tracks in Long Beach

An 18-wheeler was stuck on the railroad tracks at Nicholson Ave. in Long Beach for about 30 minutes Friday morning. (Photo source: WLOX)

An 18-wheeler was stuck on the railroad tracks at Nicholson Ave. in Long Beach for about 30 minutes Friday morning. A wrecker pulled the truck off the tracks around 9:40 a.m.

The driver said he wasn't familiar with the area, and didn't see the signs warning of low ground clearance. The driver also said he immediately called the emergency number so authorities could stop any oncoming trains.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.