Former Biloxi, Gulf Coast and LSU standout honored at MGM Park - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Former Biloxi, Gulf Coast and LSU standout honored at MGM Park

Doug Thompson and some friends and family pose for a picture at MGM Park for the 25th Annual Biloxian Made Good celebration Doug Thompson and some friends and family pose for a picture at MGM Park for the 25th Annual Biloxian Made Good celebration
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The illustrious baseball career of Doug Thompson spans from Biloxi High School all the way to the Alex Box Stadium broadcast booth. On Thursday, thanks to the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, it circled back to the city where it all began. 

Thompson was the man of the hour at MGM Park, as he was honored at the 25th Annual Biloxian Made Good celebration. According to the Chamber of Commerce, the honor was established to celebrate an individual who graduated from a Biloxi school and has gone beyond his or her roots making a name in a career field in another community.

"As soon as people found out he won, everyone had a smile on their face," Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Tina Ross-Seamans said. "They really like him. They're glad he's being honored this year."

Of course, many know Thompson from his playing days. After leading Biloxi to four straight South State championship games, he received the 1996 JUCO National Player of the Year award during his time at Mississippi Gulf Coast. Arguably his most famous moment came with LSU, throwing the winning pitch in the 1997 College World Series Championship game against Alabama.

However, despite all of his accomplishments, Thompson said his favorite memories remain with the Indians. 

"Wearing the red and white was certainly one of those things I look back (on as) my most proud moments in my baseball career," Thompson said. "Some great memories, some lifelong friends I made on and off the field at Biloxi High. To come back and kind of re-live that nostalgia - I had the opportunity today to go speak to the Biloxi High baseball team, it was a great experience to see those guys. Man, I love Biloxi, I love everything about this city."

Thompson is now entering his third year as the LSU Baseball radio color commentator for home games. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:30:49 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:02:21 GMT
    Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    More >>

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    More >>

  • Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 03:50:39 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:04 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:04:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:23:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-07 15:34:28 GMT
    Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly