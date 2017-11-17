Former Biloxi, Gulf Coast and LSU standout honored at MGM Park

Doug Thompson and some friends and family pose for a picture at MGM Park for the 25th Annual Biloxian Made Good celebration

The illustrious baseball career of Doug Thompson spans from Biloxi High School all the way to the Alex Box Stadium broadcast booth. On Thursday, thanks to the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, it circled back to the city where it all began.

Thompson was the man of the hour at MGM Park, as he was honored at the 25th Annual Biloxian Made Good celebration. According to the Chamber of Commerce, the honor was established to celebrate an individual who graduated from a Biloxi school and has gone beyond his or her roots making a name in a career field in another community.

"As soon as people found out he won, everyone had a smile on their face," Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Tina Ross-Seamans said. "They really like him. They're glad he's being honored this year."

Of course, many know Thompson from his playing days. After leading Biloxi to four straight South State championship games, he received the 1996 JUCO National Player of the Year award during his time at Mississippi Gulf Coast. Arguably his most famous moment came with LSU, throwing the winning pitch in the 1997 College World Series Championship game against Alabama.

However, despite all of his accomplishments, Thompson said his favorite memories remain with the Indians.

"Wearing the red and white was certainly one of those things I look back (on as) my most proud moments in my baseball career," Thompson said. "Some great memories, some lifelong friends I made on and off the field at Biloxi High. To come back and kind of re-live that nostalgia - I had the opportunity today to go speak to the Biloxi High baseball team, it was a great experience to see those guys. Man, I love Biloxi, I love everything about this city."

Thompson is now entering his third year as the LSU Baseball radio color commentator for home games.

