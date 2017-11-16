Power restored in Vancleave

Nearly 1,000 people in Vancleave were without power around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Singing River Electric spokesperson Lori Freeman says the outages were due to broken poles.

Linemen worked to extract the broken poles, reset new ones, and re-string the power lines before electricity was able to flow to customers again. Shortly after 9 p.m., the SRE outage map reported that power had been restored to all but four customers.

At this time, it is not known what caused the poles to break.

