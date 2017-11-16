Leonid Meteor Shower peaks Saturday morning

Each year in November, the Leonid Meteor Shower puts on a dazzling display of shooting stars across the night sky. The meteor shower is visible across all North America, including south Mississippi.

The Leonid Meteor Shower is caused by the earth passing through the tail of Comet Tempel-Tuttle. Small pieces of dust and debris burn harmlessly in the earth’s atmosphere.

When?

The peak takes place during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday, November 18th. That’s the early morning hours generally between midnight at 5 AM.

How many?

The Leonid Meteor Shower is famous for putting on spectacular shows, even meteor storms where thousands of meteors per hour are visible. According to Space.com, only about 10-20 meteors will be visible per hour this year.

Where to look?

Just look up. They will appear to come from every direction.

How to see them?

Get away from city lights and allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness. You do not need a telescope or binoculars.

What about the weather?

Temperatures between Midnight and 5 AM are expected to be in the 60s with a light south wind. You might want a jacket if you step outside to take a look. Keep in mind fog and some passing clouds may block the view.

#LeonidMeteorShower peaks during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. Fog may be an issue in south MS. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/Y2i7MYWvzm — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) November 17, 2017



Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist



