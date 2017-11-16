2 arrested for exploitation of an vulnerable adult

Wolfe (left) and Leon (right) are both facing multiple charges. (Photo source: HCSO)

Two women have been arrested after police say they stole money from a Coast man.

Hancock County Investigator A.J. Gambino confirms that 39-year-old Shara Leon was arrested on Nov. 15 and charged with fraud, identity theft, and taking advantage of an elderly person.

One of the victim's children filed a report at the Diamondhead Police Department after finding multiple fraudulent transactions in the checking account. Gambino says the transactions began in May of 2016.

Leon allegedly used the money to pay various personal bills for both herself and her husband, including a home mortgage and insurance premiums.

Gambino says that Leon's neighbor, Lynda Wolfe, also stole money from the account; allegedly transferring money to pay bills online.

In all, Leon and Wolfe - both of Saucier - are accused of stealing $27,424.37 from the victim.

Wolfe was arrested Thursday night at her home Harrison County. She is charged with conspiracy to commit identity theft, conspiracy to commit wire transfer fraud, exploitation of a vulnerable adult, wire transfer fraud, and identity theft.

Leon is being held in the Hancock County jail with a $75,000 bond.

Anyone who has additional information that can help authorities with the investigation is asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff's Department at 228-466-6900 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

