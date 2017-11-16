Pass Christian couple charged with child exploitation, lust

A Pass Christian man and his girlfriend are behind bars charged with possession of child pornography and gratification of lust.

Breland Sellers, 29, was arrested Tuesday by the Attorney General's Cyber Crime Division. He's charged with one count of child exploitation for possession of child pornography. Sellers is currently being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

Just one day later his girlfriend, Kristina Lynn Crose, 28, was also arrested and charged with one count of gratification of lust. Crose's bond was set at $50,000.

If convicted, Sellers faces up to 40 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. Crose faces up to 15 years and a $5,000 fine.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.