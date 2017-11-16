Police chief says gun violence 'not the way' after MP shooting

Gunshots overnight in Moss Point. The city's police chief says one person suffered superficial wounds in his neck and his face. This afternoon, the two men who allegedly shot the victim are in custody.



The chief says officers arrested Demetrius Howard shortly after the shooting incident. Patrick Thompson reportedly turned himself in at 8:30 Thursday morning. Both suspects face aggravated assault charges.



Moss Point police got a call at 1:20 a.m. about gunshots near Gautier St. and Fernando Ave. When they arrived, they saw LaCharles Willis, 27, suffering from two gunshot wounds. According to the chief, Willis told investigators two men fired shots at him for no apparent reason.



A witness saw a Honda Accord leave the scene. Moments later, a patrol car spotted a car that matched the witness description on Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. near Hwy. 63.



Moss Point investigators say they haven't found the weapons used in this shooting. They believe one of the guns was a shotgun.



Police Chief Calvin Hutchins called this an isolated incident, not related to any other violence in his city.

Nevertheless, his fear is that too many guns are involved in too many cases, and the spray of bullets can become a real threat.

"We want to prevent innocent people from being injured," said Hutchins, urging people to stop firing their weapons.



In this case, the chief said the three men involved got into some sort of altercation. The chief stressed using guns to settle disputes "is not the way of handling it."



The chief said officers made the first arrest so quickly because of the witness who saw the car leave the scene.

"We need to get citizens like that to speak up," Hutchins said.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.