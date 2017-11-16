Gautier man accused of swiping wallet from casino patron

Biloxi police said a Gautier man stole a wallet containing more than $1,000 cash from a patron at the Golden Nugget casino more than a month ago. Wednesday, the suspect was arrested.

Investigator Nick Sonnier said police arrested 31-year-old Thomas Marshall Stewart on a charge of grand larceny.

According to Sonnier, Stewart swiped the wallet from a casino patron on Oct. 14. Police said the wallet was found the same day, but more than $1,000 was missing.

The victim signed an affidavit on Stewart, Sonnier said, and he was picked up by Gautier police Wednesday.

Stewart was booked into the Harrison County jail on a $25,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

