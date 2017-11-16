Wiggins PD ready to move back into permanent home

The project will expand the police department by 4,000 square feet. It’s expected to be complete sometime in the spring. (Photo source: WLOX)

Moving back into a permanent home has been a dream for the Wiggins Police Department for years. Now, that dream is getting closer to reality.

It has been four years since the Wiggins Police Department relocated to what was supposed to be a short-term spot. The department moved out of its building and into a storefront location in 2013 after the original station continued to have issues with roof damage and other deteriorating conditions.

The plan was to renovate and be back in the building as soon as possible. But, as is the case with many construction projects, setbacks and hurdles have changed plans significantly.

Now, construction has once again picked up, thanks to Seabees from the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport. The work is a welcomed sight for Police Chief Matt Barnett.

“We’ve had a lot of emotional roller coaster with it in trying to get things done with the amount of space we have to work in. We are ready to get back home,” said Barnett. “We’re ready to have the room and have the resources available to serve the community.”

The big renovation was made possible by grants from FEMA and the Mississippi Development Authority.

The project will expand the police department by 4,000 square feet. It’s expected to be complete sometime in the spring.

