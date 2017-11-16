Driest November in years - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Driest November in years

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
All of South Mississippi has seen below normal rainfall for the month so far. Much of the area (red) hasn't even picked up a quarter of their normal amount. All of South Mississippi has seen below normal rainfall for the month so far. Much of the area (red) hasn't even picked up a quarter of their normal amount.
Much drier than normal conditions in Biloxi so far this month. It's the driest November in recent years. Much drier than normal conditions in Biloxi so far this month. It's the driest November in recent years.
It has only rained two days in Biloxi during the first half of the month, totaling 0.25" rainfall. It's the 22nd driest November since 1893. It has only rained two days in Biloxi during the first half of the month, totaling 0.25" rainfall. It's the 22nd driest November since 1893.
Even though November has been quite dry and September was also dry, the very wet October somewhat balances it out. Even though November has been quite dry and September was also dry, the very wet October somewhat balances it out.
Temperatures so far this meteorological fall have been near normal, despite many warmer than normal November mornings. Temperatures so far this meteorological fall have been near normal, despite many warmer than normal November mornings.
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

It's been a dry month so far! So far, it has rained very little across South Mississippi. Much of the area has seen only a quarter of the normal rainfall for November's first half.

For much of South Mississippi, rainfall has only been recorded a few days so far this month. In fact, this has been the 22nd driest first half of November since 1893 in Biloxi.

However, drought conditions have not been observed in our area, according to the drought monitor.

"We had quite a rainy October,"  said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "This may be one reason why the drought conditions over central Mississippi have not spread southward toward Mississippi's coast."

Mild mornings have also led to a warmer than normal November so far. But, cooler air is on the way for the month's second half.

Putting it all together for the season (meteorological fall began on September 1), temperatures have been near normal overall. And rainfall has surprisingly  also come out near normal overall with a drier than normal September, a wetter than normal October, and a much drier than normal November so far.

However, this year has still been a wet one. And our rainfall surplus continues due to much wetter times earlier this year. We still have over 30 inches more rainfall than we should for 2017.

"There's not enough time left this year to deplete our rainfall surplus," Williams said. "Even if it didn't rain at all for the rest of 2017, it would still be wetter than normal. So, 2017 will undoubtedly finish wet."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

