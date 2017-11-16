Driest November in years

Temperatures so far this meteorological fall have been near normal, despite many warmer than normal November mornings.

Even though November has been quite dry and September was also dry, the very wet October somewhat balances it out.

It has only rained two days in Biloxi during the first half of the month, totaling 0.25" rainfall. It's the 22nd driest November since 1893.

Much drier than normal conditions in Biloxi so far this month. It's the driest November in recent years.

All of South Mississippi has seen below normal rainfall for the month so far. Much of the area (red) hasn't even picked up a quarter of their normal amount.

It's been a dry month so far! So far, it has rained very little across South Mississippi. Much of the area has seen only a quarter of the normal rainfall for November's first half.

For much of South Mississippi, rainfall has only been recorded a few days so far this month. In fact, this has been the 22nd driest first half of November since 1893 in Biloxi.

ALL of South MS too dry so far November. Rainfall for much of our area less than 25% of what it should be by mid-month. #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/bGXUUhspUF — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) November 16, 2017

However, drought conditions have not been observed in our area, according to the drought monitor.

"We had quite a rainy October," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "This may be one reason why the drought conditions over central Mississippi have not spread southward toward Mississippi's coast."

Mild mornings have also led to a warmer than normal November so far. But, cooler air is on the way for the month's second half.

Putting it all together for the season (meteorological fall began on September 1), temperatures have been near normal overall. And rainfall has surprisingly also come out near normal overall with a drier than normal September, a wetter than normal October, and a much drier than normal November so far.

Even though September was dry & November has been dry so far, the very wet October kind of balanced us out. #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/ouDexU9obW — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) November 16, 2017

However, this year has still been a wet one. And our rainfall surplus continues due to much wetter times earlier this year. We still have over 30 inches more rainfall than we should for 2017.

"There's not enough time left this year to deplete our rainfall surplus," Williams said. "Even if it didn't rain at all for the rest of 2017, it would still be wetter than normal. So, 2017 will undoubtedly finish wet."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.