Investigators: Body wrapped in carpet could be missing MS man

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is working with investigators in New Orleans to identify a body found wrapped in carpet along I-10 Wednesday afternoon.

Hancock County investigators tell us they are working to determine if the body is that of 54-year-old Philip Whitaker, who was last seen in Harrison County on Nov. 8. The sheriff’s department asked for help finding Whitaker on Tuesday.

According to investigators, the decomposing body was found rolled up in a piece of carpet on the Michoud on-ramp.

WLOX News Now is closely following this story, and we will keep you updated with the latest details as they become available.

