Police make fifth arrest in Victoria's Secret shoplifting case

The fifth woman in connection with a shoplifting incident at Victoria's Secret in Edgewater Mall is now in custody.

Biloxi Police served an active warrant for Sadie Jean Bennett who was identified by Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers and other law enforcement units.

Bennett was the last remaining suspect from the Victoria Secret shoplifting complaint that took place in September.

The Biloxi Police Department began their investigation when five women reportedly stole thousands of dollars worth of women's underwear from Victoria's Secret. Security camera footage shows the women as they entered the mall and left with bags stuffed with merchandise.

The other four suspects, Trasonya Anderson, 40, Ashley Showers, 34, Tequila Jackson, 34, and KeShanna Laquality Johnson, 21, have also been taken into custody since the incident.

Lori Massey, with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, said social media played a big role in catching the five suspects in the lingerie heist. According to Massey, Crime Stoppers got 30 tips in the case.

Massey said the reward money goes to those who gave them the info first that led to the arrests.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any criminal activity should contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

You can also give a tip to Crime Stoppers online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

