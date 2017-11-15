Long Beach superintendent announces retirement

Smith announced his retirement after just more than a year into the position. (Photo source: LBSD)

WLOX News Now has confirmed that Long Beach Superintendent Dr. Jay Smith has announced his retirement.

Smith made the announcement during the Tuesday night school board meeting. According to the district's public relations director, his retirement will be effective March 31, 2018.

Leading the district since July 1, 2016, Smith replaced Carrolyn Hamilton, who served as the Long Beach superintendent for 13 years. Prior to his appointment, Smith was the assistant superintendent for North Pike School District; bringing with him 24 years of classroom and administration experience.

WLOX initially reported that Smith resigned, and this story has been updated to reflect the correction.

