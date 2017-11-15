Gov. Bryant: Put BP settlement money into reserve fund

In his Fiscal Year 2019 budget recommendation, Gov. Phil Bryant asks legislators to put BP settlement money in a reserve fund.

According to the proposal from the governor's office, Bryant wants to see the $100 million placed in an account.

The governor says funds should go toward projects that have an impact on not only the Gulf Coast but the entire state of Mississippi.

"Portions of this money have already been spent in small amounts; and while projects like the Keesler Gate certainly are worthy, continuing to nickel and dime this money means that a large-scale project becomes less feasible," Bryant wrote in the document.

