Gov. Bryant wants remaining BP money in reserve fund - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gov. Bryant wants remaining BP money in reserve fund

(Photo source: file) (Photo source: file)
JACKSON, MS (WLOX) -

Gov. Phil Bryant is asking state legislators to put what's left of the BP settlement money into a reserve fund.

According to the budget proposal from the governor's office, Bryant wants to see the $100 million placed in an account to grow interest.

Bryant says the funds should go toward a large project that will impact not only the Gulf Coast, but the entire State of Mississippi.

According to Bryant, more than $496 million from the settlement has already been spent on projects aimed at restoring Mississippi’s natural resources along the coast and growing economic development.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly