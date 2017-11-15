Gov. Bryant wants remaining BP money in reserve fund

Gov. Phil Bryant is asking state legislators to put what's left of the BP settlement money into a reserve fund.

According to the budget proposal from the governor's office, Bryant wants to see the $100 million placed in an account to grow interest.

Bryant says the funds should go toward a large project that will impact not only the Gulf Coast, but the entire State of Mississippi.

According to Bryant, more than $496 million from the settlement has already been spent on projects aimed at restoring Mississippi’s natural resources along the coast and growing economic development.

