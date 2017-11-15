Former skate park tenant accused of selling county-owned equipment

A former tenant of the old Harrison County skate park on Debuys Rd. was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony false pretense. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors filed a complaint with the sheriff’s office Monday, claiming Kevin Mattina, 49, sold $80,000 worth of bleachers owned by the county without permission.

According to investigators, supervisors said the bleachers were sold sometime between August and November of this year.

Mattina was booked into the Harrison County jail on a $15,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.

Controversy surrounding Mattina began when Harrison County supervisors sent a lease termination letter to Coast Athletic Club, where Mattina was a tenant, one week ago.

According to Harrison County Attorney Tim Holleman, Mattina requested not to pay rent until his zoning status changed from residential to commercial.

"We agreed he wouldn't have to pay the rent until he got his zoning changed, but he still had to pay his power bill," Holleman

explained.

Holleman noted the county realized Mattina was using the building when officials saw an increase in the property's power bill.

That is when authorities went to check on it and found the gambling equipment on Nov. 14.

More gambling materials being removed from old skate park building on Debuys that was being leased by Kevin Mattina for a sports complex @WLOX pic.twitter.com/PCZ8NTsZGg — Caray Grace (@caraygrace) November 14, 2017

"The power bill is normally a thousand a month, but it grew to over double that," Holleman said.

Holleman reports Mattina's power bill was between $6000 and $8000.

The Harrison County administrator will look at the previous proposals submitted in July 2016 to see if anyone is still interested in leasing the building.

The other bids submitted included Gonza Flex Productions, South Mississippi Management and A&A entertainment.

The bleachers have since been located.

